Barnsley’s Championship clash with Stoke postponed for second time due to Covid
By PA Staff published
The Sky Bet Championship game between Barnsley and Stoke at Oakwell on Wednesday has been postponed due to the number of injuries and positive Covid-19 cases within the Barnsley camp.
It is the second time the fixture has been called off after the game was originally meant to be played on Boxing Day but had to be rescheduled due to a similar situation with Stoke’s squad.
After a meeting with the EFL board on Monday morning, the match was set to be given a third date.
A statement on the Reds’ website read: “The club has worked hard to ensure that it has been able to fulfil the fixture.
“However, taking into account the number of injuries and positive COVID-19 cases with the squad, the club does not have a sufficient number of players available in order to fulfil the fixture.”
A rescheduled date will be announced in due course.
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.