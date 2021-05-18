Barry Ferguson’s Kelty Hearts win play-off first leg against Brechin

Kelty Hearts take a narrow 2-1 lead to Brechin City in the second leg of their Scottish League Two play-off final.

In front of 250 home fans at the first leg at New Central Park, Barry Ferguson’s side took the lead in the 16th minute when Kallum Higginbotham netted the opener after Nathan Austin’s shot was parried by visiting keeper David Hutton.

In the 23rd minute Jonathan Page levelled for Brechin, who finished bottom of League Two, after Bobby Barr’s short corner was knocked towards goal by Chris McKee.

However, just before half-time, after good work by Dylan Easton and Higginbotham, substitute Cameron Russell, on for Jamie Stevenson, restored the lead for the Lowland League champions by driving past Hutton.

The return game is at Glebe Park on Sunday with the tie far from settled.