Bournemouth missing Adam Smith

Bournemouth have lost Adam Smith for the visit of Leicester on Sunday.

Smith was carried off with a head injury in the 0-0 draw against Tottenham on Thursday and Jack Stacey looks set to deputise at right-back.

Midfielder David Brooks should be available after suffering what was thought to be cramp versus Spurs, while defender Steve Cook should be in the squad despite not being 100 per cent fit following a hamstring injury.

James Maddison and Ben Chilwell have both been ruled out of Leicester’s trip to Dorset.

The duo missed the midweek draw at Arsenal with hip and foot issues respectively, and Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers has confirmed their continued absence.

Wolves loanee Ryan Bennett is expected to continue to deputise for Chilwell with Rodgers looking likely to name an unchanged side.

Bournemouth provisional squad: Ramsdale, Boruc, Stacey, Kelly, Rico, S. Cook, Ake, Mepham, Lerma, Billing, Gosling, Surman, L. Cook, Brooks, Stanislas, Danjuma, C. Wilson, H. Wilson, Solanke, King, Surridge.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Justin, Evans, Fuchs, Soyuncu, Bennett, Morgan, Barnes, Tielemans, Mendy, Perez, Ndidi, Choudhury, Praet, Albrighton, Gray, Iheanacho, Vardy.