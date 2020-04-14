Bournemouth perform U-turn on decision to furlough staff

Bournemouth have become the latest Premier League club to reverse their decision to furlough members of their non-playing staff.

In a statement, the Cherries said they were “aware of criticisms of Premier League clubs applying for this scheme” during the suspension to the football season caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

They added: “We have listened to our supporters and have reversed our decision to furlough these employees”.

An update on furloughed staff at Vitality Stadium.#afcb 🍒https://t.co/q2qGh8DbzU— AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) April 14, 2020

Liverpool and Tottenham have also reversed initial moves to make use of the government’s job retention scheme, which sees non-working staff paid 80 per cent of their salary.

Currently, Newcastle and Norwich are the only Premier League clubs continuing to place some members of their non-playing staff on furlough.

Bournemouth said they had made the decision despite the financial implications of the ongoing lockdown.

The statement added: “We are rapidly coming to terms with the stark reality of what this virus means, both for the health of the global population and for business in all industries, who are being affected by its financial implications.

“Football is undoubtedly one of those industries. As things stand there is no return date for the 2019-20 season, meaning our revenue is depleted but our outgoings remain unaffected.”

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe, chief executive Neill Blake, first-team technical director Richard Hughes and assistant Jason Tindall have already taken “significant, voluntary pay cuts” as the Cherries look to keep costs down.