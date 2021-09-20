Brentford boss Thomas Frank to make changes in the Carabao Cup against Oldham

Brentford manager Thomas Frank will make changes in the Carabao Cup against Oldham on Tuesday.

The Premier League new boys head into the third-round clash buoyed by Saturday’s impressive 2-0 win at Wolves.

Shandon Baptiste is unavailable to face Latics through suspension and Bees boss Frank says they have no fresh injuries to contend with.

The Dane will shuffle his pack on Tuesday but name a strong bench, with Mathias Jensen, Mathias Jorgensen, Saman Ghoddos and Yoane Wissa among those pushing to start.

Oldham head to Brentford Community Stadium bottom of the English Football League.

Keith Curle’s side sit bottom of Sky Bet League Two following their 0-0 home draw with promoted Hartlepool at the weekend.

A lengthy injury list has compounded matters for Oldham.

Nicky Adams, Ouss Cisse and Jamie Hopcutt are among the absentees.