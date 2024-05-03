How hot will it be at Euro 2024?

What's the weather like in Germany? It's an important question this summer, with Euro 2024 taking place in the second-biggest country in Western Europe.

After the scorching desert heat of Qatar forced the 2022 World Cup to be pushed back to November and December, Euro 2024 will be played when major tournaments are supposed to be played: across June and July.

It's fair to expect conditions to be fairly pleasant, then, but just how hot will it be for the players hoping to bring the trophy home – and the fans trying to roar them on to victory from the stands?

How hot will be at Euro 2024 in Germany?

Euro 2024 kicks off on June 14 with the hosts taking on Scotland at the Allianz Arena in Munich, in the southeast of the country, where the average June temperature is around 20°C – rising into the mid-20s in July.

Those levels of heat are broadly reflected across the rest of Germany – although the highest temperature on record came during July of 2019, a sweltering 42.6°C in the north-western town of Lingen.

Which will be the hottest Euro 2024 host city?

Working on the basis that temperatures tend to be higher the further south-west you go in Germany, it seems reasonable to anticipate Stuttgart being the hottest of the Euro 2024 host cities.

That being said, despite its significant size, Germany doesn't generally see great variations in temperature from region to region, so all teams competing in the tournament should have a pretty even playing field on the weather front.

How hot will it be for the Euro 2024 final?

The Euro 2024 final takes place at the iconic Olympiastadion in Berlin on July 14.

It's not likely to be unbearably hot in the German capital at that time, but that can't be ruled out: the city's record temperature stands at just shy of 38°C.

