Manchester United report: Sir Jim Ratcliffe targets 'his own Virgil van Dijk' to become first summer signing
Manchester United are looking to reshape their squad - starting with a centre-back to build the team around
Manchester United are looking to bring in their own Virgil van Dijk as a rock to build their squad around.
There could be plenty of business this summer, too. United particularly want to overhaul their starting line-up through the middle of the pitch with a new centre-back, central midfielder and centre-forward.
On top of that, United are hunting for a right winger to replace the out-of-favour and surely-departing Jadon Sancho, currently on loan at Borussia Dortmund.
Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo could become the first marquee signing of a new era for Manchester United this summer if the right jigsaw pieces fall into place at both clubs.
TEAMtalk write that Marcus Rashford would be inclined any efforts to push him out should anyone come knocking with something north of £70m in their eager mitts, but that the club are open to offers for everybody else in the squad in any case.
That is…except for Alejandro Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo and Rasmus Hojlund, around whom United would look to rebuild the rest of a new-look squad.
A fleet of names for those roles have been linked with United over the past few months, but the new reports from Spain insist United will look to revive their long-reported interest in Araujo.
United were said to be interested in Araujo back in 2021, but of course nothing came of it back then, with the Uruguayan staying at the Nou Camp instead.
But Barca are now in much the same position of United as they face up to needing to balance the books to fund a complete squad overhaul.
There are two conditions that could make a move happen this time then, supposedly: Barca want 75% of a very substantial £85m transfer fee paying up front, and they want first refusal on Bruno Fernandes if United ever decide to sell him.
Araujo, 25, has made 148 appearances for Barcelona’s first team since joining the club in 2019 and working his way up from their B team.
teamTALK note that new Manchester United part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe feels Araujo could act as a game-changing totemic figure at the heart of the defence in much the same way Liverpool's transformation was kickstarted by the arrival of Virgil van Dijk in 2018.
Newcastle United are also said to be interested in Araujo.
