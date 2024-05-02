Liverpool targeting A-list £113m Darwin Nunez replacement - after club chief confirmed summer departure: report

Incoming Liverpool manager Arne Slot wants Darwin Nunez gone – and replaced with a nine-figure superstar who's certain to move this summer.

That's the outrageous claim being made today, as the Reds' Uruguayan hitman faces more criticism for his recent form. Nunez has scored just twice in the Premier League since the start of March, with high-profile misses costing Liverpool in their pursuit of a Quadruple.

The striker cost Liverpool a reported €75 million, with €25m owed to Benfica should he hit certain thresholds on Merseyside – but according to The Telegraph, Nunez's biggest ally at Anfield is the outgoing Jurgen Klopp, plunging his future in doubt.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has stuck by Darwin Nunez (Image credit: Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images)

A report from Corriere Dello Sport via TEAMtalk says that incoming boss Slot wants to replace Nunez with Nigerian star Victor Osimhen, making the Napoli star his No.1 target.

Osimhen has already been confirmed to be leaving southern Italy by club president Aurelio De Laurentiis, with a £113m release clause on his head. Chelsea and Arsenal are said to be interested, with Paris Saint-Germain sniffing around, too, given that Kylian Mbappe is Real Madrid-bound.

In FourFourTwo's view, this story seems just a little too outlandish, however.

Victor Osimhen is wanted by Liverpool (Image credit: Franco Romano/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Nunez has spent just two seasons at Liverpool and given the uncertainty over the futures of Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz, it would be a bold move to sell him. There is a lack of buyers for nine-figure forwards right now – and the Reds would be lucky to recoup the fee they spent.

Osimhen is worth €110m, according to Transfermarkt.

