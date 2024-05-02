Manchester United report: Marcus Rashford decisions made as valuation emerges

Speculation over the future of Marcus Rashford at Manchester United has been an ongoing topic this season amid the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the forward’s consistent form.

Earlier this week a report suggested that Ratcliffe and his Ineos team would entertain offers for the majority of the squad this summer as the Red Devils look to undergo a thorough rebuilding process in the transfer window.

After enjoying the best season of his career last year when he bagged 30 goals in all competitions, the 2023/24 campaign has been tougher for the 24-year-old, who has netted just eight times so far.

Manchester United minority stakeholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe (Image credit: Getty Images)

Should Manchester United choose to cash in on Rashford this summer, the full fee from any sale would go down as ‘pure profit’ on the balance sheet and assist with the club’s profit and sustainability rules commitments.

A £70million price tag was reportedly put on the England winger, but a pair of reports now suggest that a parting of ways is unlikely.

That is because the player himself has ‘made it clear’ to the club that he doesn’t want to leave, according to TBRFootball. They add he wants to repay the club’s faith for their support during a tough campaign.

Rashford has been mooted as a potential Kylian Mbappe replacement at PSG (Image credit: Getty Images)

A further report from ESPN claim that the club believe that no club will meet their £70million valuation.

Paris Saint-Germain, who are about to bid farewell to Kylian Mbappe as his contract expires, were said to be in the running for Rashford, but they are now said to be in for Napoli striker Vicor Osimhen.

One player who is set to depart, the ESPN report adds, is Mason Greenwood, whose fee would again be a boost for their PSR balance sheet.

