Brentford goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe withdraws from England Under-21 squad
By PA Staff
Brentford goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe had withdrawn from the England Under-21s squad, with Tottenham’s Brandon Austin called up in his place.
Austin, 21, has been in the squad before but, like Balcombe, is yet to win an under-21 cap. No reason has been given for Balcombe’s withdrawal.
The 20-year-old Balcombe was back in the Young Lions set-up for the first time since suffering a back injury while on loan from Brentford at Danish outfit Viborg late last year.
Aidy Boothroyd’s team, held to a 3-3 draw away against Andorra in a Euro 2021 qualifier on Wednesday, will seal a place at the tournament if they win their next match, Tuesday’s clash with Turkey at Molineux.
