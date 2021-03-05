Brighton without Tariq Lamptey for Leicester clash

Tariq Lamptey has been ruled out of Brighton’s home game against Leicester after suffering an injury setback.

The 20-year-old full-back, who has not played since December, is to see a specialist over his hamstring problem.

Forward Aaron Connolly needs a fitness check on a back issue, while defender Adam Webster and winger Solly March are still out.

Leicester still have seven players unavailable due to injury heading into the contest at the Amex Stadium.

As was the case for their 1-1 draw at Burnley on Wednesday, the Foxes will be without Harvey Barnes, James Maddison, Ayoze Perez, Dennis Praet, Jonny Evans, James Justin and Wes Morgan.

Defender Wesley Fofana made his return to action after a hamstring issue when he came off the bench in the second half of the Burnley game.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Veltman, White, Dunk, Burn, Gross, Bissouma, Mac Allister, Alzate, Trossard, Maupay, Steele, Connolly, Lallana, Moder, Jahanbakhsh, Welbeck, Tau, Propper, Zeqiri.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Fofana, Soyuncu, Amartey, Pereira, Castagne, Fuchs, Thomas, Daley-Campbell, Tielemans, Albrighton, Under, Choudhury, Mendy, Ndidi, Leshabela, Tavares, Vardy, Iheanacho.