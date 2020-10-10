Callum Davidson delighted to see Saints find goalscoring touch

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson was delighted to see his team finally take their chances after the Perth side thrashed Brechin 7-0.

Saints had only scored six goals in their previous 11 matches this season despite generally playing well and creating chances and were also guilty of some major misses against Brechin, with Craig Bryson especially spurning a sitter.

But Davidson received a major boost as Stevie May grabbed his first hat-trick since January 2014 and Callum Hendry converted from the spot for his first goal of the season.

Midfielders Murray Davidson and David Wotherspoon, twice, were also on target against the team that finished bottom of League Two last season.

Davidson told Saints TV: “We have actually been playing really well. You can see we are moving the ball well and quickly and today we took our chances.

“It’s great for the attacking players and strikers to get a goal. Chris Kane got one the other night. So I am really pleased for them.”

Saints had 35 shots on goal as they recorded their biggest win for 51 years.

Davidson added: “It was a real professional performance. We moved the ball really well and were positive in our play.

“Sometimes these games are pretty difficult but credit to the players because they put in a good performance and could have scored more goals.”