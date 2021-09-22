Callum McGregor missing again for Celtic against Raith Rovers

Callum McGregor will miss a third consecutive game for Celtic after Ange Postecoglou confirmed that the captain hasn’t recovered from injury in time to face Raith Rovers in the Premier Sports Cup.

Manager Postecoglou said he expects to be selecting from the same group he had at his disposal for Sunday’s defeat at Livingston, with the exception of recently-signed Greek striker Giorgos Giakoumakis who is added to the squad and could be given a debut.

That means Carl Starfelt, Kyogo Furuhashi, Greg Taylor, James Forrest, Karamoko Dembele and Christopher Jullien are all set to remain on the sidelines.

Raith trio Liam Dick, Ethon Varian and Brad Spencer are all carrying knocks but are hopeful of proving their fitness in time to feature.

Former Celtic youngster James Keatings will not be involved after he joined Montrose on loan on the eve of the match.

Frankie Musonda and Lewis Vaughan are both still out injured.