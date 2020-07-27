Celtic close to signing Greek goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas

Celtic are closing in on the signing of Greece international goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas.

Reports in Greece say the Scottish Premiership champions have agreed to pay AEK Athens around £4.5million for the 26-year-old, who helped knock the Hoops out of the Champions League two years ago.

Barkas is expected in Scotland on Tuesday ahead of signing a four-year contract.

Ross County manager Stuart Kettlewell had previously stated that he hoped to sign Celtic goalkeeper Ross Doohan on loan on Tuesday when Celtic secured another number one.

Neil Lennon has been looking for a keeper after Craig Gordon returned to Hearts and Fraser Forster rejected the chance to join the club on another loan switch from Southampton.