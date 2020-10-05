Celtic set to sign Uruguay and AC Milan left-back Diego Laxalt on loan

Celtic are closing in on the loan signing of AC Milan and Uruguay left-back Diego Laxalt.

The 27-year-old is expected in Glasgow to complete a deal before Scotland’s midnight transfer deadline.

The former Genoa player has won 24 caps for Uruguay and is set to provide competition for Greg Taylor.

Celtic have sold 20-year-old forward Jack Aitchison to Barnsley. The club’s youngest goalscorer, who netted against Motherwell at the age of 16, will be immediately loaned to an English League Two club but has signed a three-year deal with the Yorkshire side.

Aberdeen have re-signed left-back Greg Leigh on a short-term deal following his exit from NAC Breda. Leigh, who has signed until January, had an injury-hit loan spell at Pittodrie last season.

The Dons earlier loaned forward Bruce Anderson to Ayr for the season with an option to recall the 22-year-old in January.

Livingston were the first Scottish Premiership club off the mark on transfer deadline day as they took midfielder Josh Mullin back to the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Mullin helped Livi to successive promotions before achieving a personal hat-trick with Ross County and he returns to West Lothian after requesting a move from Dingwall last week.

County moved quickly to fill the gap by signing 21-year-old Birmingham midfielder Charlie Lakin on a season-long loan. Lakin has made 15 appearances for Blues and played 25 times in a loan spell at Stevenage last season.

Rangers are trying to sign a midfielder and reports claimed they were close to agreeing a fee with French side Amiens for South African Bongani Zungu.

Alfredo Morelos is expected to stay at Ibrox despite fresh speculation over his future with an unnamed Serie A club said to have failed in a loan bid for the Colombian.

Hibernian confirmed the signing of Kyle Magennis from St Mirren on a five-year deal after succeeding with the latest in a series of bids for the midfielder last week.

The Buddies have strengthened their defensive options by bringing in Northern Ireland Under-19 right-back Daniel Finlayson from Rangers on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season.

Dundee United manager Micky Mellon hopes to add one player ahead of midnight and does not expect any bids for Scotland striker Lawrence Shankland.

“I’m optimistic that we might get one done,” said Mellon, who has been linked with a loan move for Reading’s Marc McNulty.

“We want to get one done out of the few that we are working on. In case one doesn’t go our way then we will have another option.”

On Shankland, he said: “There’s nothing that I have been told to brace myself for and there really hasn’t ever been anything. We are still really keen to continue moving Dundee United forward and Lawrence is a massive part of that. I don’t expect anything to happen.”

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has signed 27-year-old striker Guy Melamed from Israeli Premier League side Maccabi Netanya after earlier moving two forwards on.

John Robertson, 19, has joined Forfar on loan until January while Isaac Olaofe has cut short a temporary move from Millwall by mutual consent after making two substitute appearances in August.