Celtic stars set to face Hibs

Celtic boss Neil Lennon will have his star players back for the Ladbrokes Premiership clash with Hibernian at Parkhead on Sunday.

Scott Brown, Fraser Forster, Callum McGregor, Odsonne Edouard, Tom Rogic, Ryan Christie and Jeremie Frimpong all missed the 2-0 Europa League defeat in Cluj on Thursday night for various reasons but are available again.

Hatem Abd Elhamed (abductor) and Jozo Simunovic (knee) are still out alongside Daniel Arzani (knee).

Hibernian midfielder Joe Newell will miss the trip to Parkhead.

The wide player has not recovered from a calf injury in time.

Defenders Darren McGregor and David Gray are both pushing for involvement after their returns to training with the former closer to a first-team berth.

Celtic provisional squad: Forster, Gordon, Frimpong, Bauer, Hayes, Bolingoli, McGregor, Taylor, Ajer, Jullien, Christie, Brown, Rogic, Bitton, Ntcham, Forrest, Johnston, Edouard, Elyounoussi, Bayo, Griffiths, Dembele, Morgan.

Hibernian provisional squad: Maxwell, Stevenson, James, Porteous, Whittaker, McGregor, Jackson, Naismith, Hanlon, Hallberg, Middleton, Vela, Horgan, Mallan, Allan, Doidge, Shaw, Kamberi, Slivka, Boyle, Marciano.