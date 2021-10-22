Celtic welcome back Josip Juranovic and James McCarthy

Defender Josip Juranovic and midfielder James McCarthy return to the Celtic squad for the cinch Premiership game against St Johnstone at Parkhead on Saturday.

Juranovic has recovered from a hamstring injury while McCarthy is fit again following a knock.

James Forrest and Christopher Jullien are nearing a return, Greg Taylor (shoulder) remains out while midfielder Karamoko Dembele faces further time on the sidelines after undergoing ankle surgery.

St Johnstone will be without Shaun Rooney after the defender suffered an ankle injury during last weekend’s defeat by Livingston.

Liam Gordon will be assessed following his return to training from a knee injury while Ali Crawford has stepped up his recovery from a groin issue.

Craig Bryson is pushing for his first appearance of the season after brushing off a knee injury and making the bench last week.