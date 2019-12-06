Chelsea in talks with agent who could engineer a move for Wilfried Zaha

Zaha was publicly frustrated at the end of the last summer transfer window when his projected move to Arsenal fell through.

When the window slammed shut, Zaha remained at Crystal Palace and the Gunners had signed his compatriot Nicholas Pepe for £72m.

Although Arsenal are unlikely to return for Zaha, their London rivals Chelsea may well make a move.

According to the Independent, Chelsea retain an interest in the Ivory Coast winger and are exploring the possibility of a transfer.

After last summer's disappointment, Zaha parted company with Unique Sports Management, his agency, and has been seeking help in engineering a move.

Federico Pastorello, who represents former Blue Romelu Lukaku, has reportedly been in conversation with Chelsea's director of football Marina Granovskia regarding Zaha.

Chelsea are long-term admirers of the 27-year-old and they see him as a good fit in their current squad.

Frank Lampard has done an impressive job with limited resources and a young side.

Lampard has been helped, however, by older heads in the squad such as Willian, but the Brazilian's contract runs out next summer and he could be on the move.

Zaha would lend much needed Premier League experience, whilst also being in the peak of playing career.

Roy Hodgson has said he wouldn't be surprised if Zaha was courted again in January but insists he doesn't lose sleep over the situation.

“As I’ve said on many occasions, when you have a player of that quality, it’s not surprising when they’re coveted.

“But he’s a Crystal Palace player, he’s under contract to us. No one here is anxious or desirous to sell him. But sometimes bids come in which are very difficult for the clubs to deal with.

“The speculation doesn’t interest me at all. I’ve been here two and a bit years now and there’s been speculation about him from the very moment I stepped through the door.

“He’s still playing for Crystal Palace and still doing a wonderful job.”

