Chris Lucketti pleased as Motherwell hit back for a point

Assistant manager Chris Lucketti praised Motherwell’s resilience after they battled from a goal down to get a deserved point against Aberdeen on Saturday.

Under new boss Jim Goodwin, whose move from St Mirren was only confirmed on Saturday morning, the Dons took the lead at Fir Park in the 38th minute when Vicente Besuijen scored his first goal for the Pittodrie club.

However, Motherwell, who had beaten Aberdeen in all three previous meetings this season, fought their way back into a tough cinch Premiership encounter after the break and levelled in the 68th minute through midfielder Mark O’Hara.

Lucketti, the leader in the dugout with manager Graham Alexander in the stand serving a ban, was pleased with the Lanarkshire side’s steel.

He told Motherwell TV: “We were the team pushing for the equaliser which we got and then we were the team pushing for the winning goal which we nearly got so I am really pleased with the team and the way they responded to going a goal down and finishing the game on a positive manner.

“Aberdeen are a good side and we have had some good tests against them this season.

“When you go a goal down, psychologically it can affect you but this group of players seem to respond when they go a goal down and that’s what you need from a good side and that’s what we are, a good side and we showed that in the second half.

“We were the team on the front foot and on another day we win that game and get three points.

“We had more than 20 attempts on goal and we should be working Joe Lewis more than what we did. On another day, hopefully we will be more clinical.”

After taking his first point as new Dons manager Goodwin looked to the future at the Granite City club.

He said: “We have to finish this season as best we can with the group we have available, we have work to do on the recruitment side of things in the summer.

“We need to be third position minimum and going far in cup competitions, that’s what this club has done historically and it’s what I want to do.”