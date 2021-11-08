COMPETITION: Win a signed shirt from your favourite Barclays FA Women's Super League team every day this week

Want to land your hands on a signed Barclays FA Women's Super League shirt? This week, the FA is running a giveaway of two different top-flight clubs every single day.

Ahead of Women's Football Weekend on November 13 and 14, you have the chance to be one of 10 winners – and entering is absolutely free.

Monday, November 8 sees the chance to win shirts from either Manchester City or West Ham United, and different clubs will be revealed each day.

So if you want to win your team's shirt, you'll have to check back each day to see which two teams are revealed at 9am.

In the meantime, if you want to get up to date with the women's game, check out our Ultimate Guide to the Barclays FA Women's Super League and FA Women's Championship.

How to enter

Simply click on the shirts of the day you're entering here, and fill out the form with your name, date of birth and email address.

You must be 16 or over to enter, and different shirts will be available each day between now and Friday November 12. You can see the full rules of the competition below.

Rules

You can see the full rules, including terms and conditions, here.

Opening Date:

8 November 2021 9:00am

Closing Date:

12 November 2021 11:59pm

Minimum Age:

16

Entry Requirements:

To validly enter the prize draw you must complete the entry form.

You must provide your first and last name, date of birth and email address in order to be entered.

Winners:

There shall be 10 Winners. The number of winners per day shall be as follows; There shall be one prize per winner.

8th November: 2x winners

9th November: 3x winners

10th November: 2x winners

11th November: 3x winners

12th November: 2x winners

Prize(s):

The following prizes shall be available to win by the above outlined individuals on that day in November 2021.

8th November: 1x signed Manchester City shirt or 1x signed West Ham shirt

9th November: 1x signed Chelsea shirt or 1x signed Leicester City shirt or 1x signed Brighton & Hove Albion

10th November: 1x signed Tottenham Hotspur shirt or 1x signed Birmingham City shirt

11th November: 1x signed Manchester United shirt or 1x signed Reading shirt or 1x signed Aston Villa shirt

12th November: 1x signed Arsenal shirt or 1x signed Everton shirt

Selection of Winners:

The Winners will be selected at random from the entrants who have submitted a valid entry form referenced within the entry requirements.

Prize Redemption Period:

3 days from the date on which the Promoter takes reasonable steps to inform the Winner of their win, in order that the Winner(s) may claim their Prize.

Delivery of Prizes:

The Promoter shall deliver the Prize(s): within 90 days of the competition ending.

Details of Prize(s), Winners and judges:

Details of the Prize, names of Winners and, if applicable, names of judges can be obtained by contacting the FA via https://help.thefa.com/support/home.