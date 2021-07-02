Coventry sign striker Martyn Waghorn following his departure from Derby

Coventry have signed striker Martyn Waghorn following his departure from Derby.

The 31-year-old has signed a two-year contract with the Sky Bet Championship club after three seasons with the Rams.

Manager Mark Robins told the club website: “Martyn brings with him undoubted quality and pedigree, as well as much experience in the Championship.

“His versatility too will add to the attacking options that we have at the club and he’ll no doubt be an important influence in the dressing room too.”