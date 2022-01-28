Craig Halkett injury blow for Hearts ahead of Motherwell game

Hearts have been dealt a blow ahead of the visit from Motherwell after manager Robbie Neilson confirmed that Craig Halkett will be missing for several weeks with a hamstring injury sustained against Celtic in midweek.

He is likely to be replaced in central defence by new signing Toby Sibbick, who joined from Barnsley on Thursday.

Michael Smith is out with a back issue but Taylor Moore returns to contention after missing the last two games through injury.

Liam Donnelly is suspended for Motherwell after being sent off against Hibernian in midweek.

Centre-back Bevis Mugabi will be assessed after returning to training on Friday.

Rickie Lamie and Mark O’Hara remain on the sidelines.