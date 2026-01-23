Last minute Premier League tickets! Five big fixtures with great seat deals available this weekend

Arsenal and Manchester United with renew their rivalry on Sunday afternoon

Fulham vs Brighton

Fulham shared the spoils with Brighton on the opening day (Image credit: Alamy)

Fulham had been enjoying a fine run of form before Leeds United ended their undefeated streak at six games last weekend and will be keen to get a new roll going.

Brighton have meanwhile been in indifferent form since the beginning of December, drawing literally every other game in between wins and defeats.

If the Seagulls stick to that schedule are due to to avoid a draw in Saturday's 3pm kick-off.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool

Bournemouth have a terrible record against Liverpool (Image credit: PA Images)

Liverpool have won 13 of their past 14 meetings with Bournemouth, and encounters between these two sides tend to be high-scoring affairs...much to the Cherries' chagrin.

But Andoni Iraola's side gave the first indication that Liverpool might just have a difficult time of things this season in a topsy-turvy encounter in the reverse fixture, with Bournemouth coming from two goals down before Arne Slot's men pulled it out of the bag late on.

If we get anything like that dramatic this time, it will be well worth making the trip for Saturday's teatime kick-off.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

Crystal Palace have been out of sorts recently (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Ten games have been and gone since Crystal Palace last tasted victory in any competition, with their last home win in the Premier League coming all the way back on November 1.

It's not like Chelsea have been much better on the road recently, mind. They've gone five games without a Premier League victory away from home.

But then, Liam Rosenior wasn't in charge the last time Chelsea played away in the Premier League. Something's got to give in this Sunday 2pm kick-off. You know, unless they draw.

Arsenal vs Manchester United

Arsenal will be hoping to take another step towards the Premier League title (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal should really see out the Premier League title from here...right?

After all, Mikel Arteta's side have a seven-point lead at the top of the table going into their Sunday 4:30pm kick-off. A win here would take them another step closer to the title.

Manchester United may have something to say about that, though, especially after taking a convincing 3-0 win over the Gunners' closest rivals Manchester City last weekend under caretaker boss Michael Carrick.

Everton vs Leeds United

Leeds will visit the Premier League's newest stadium (Image credit: Getty Images)

Leeds United started their Premier League return with a victory over Everton on the opening day...only to lose eight of their next dozen league games.

But things have taken a really positive turn for Daniel Farke's side since then, with their 4-3 defeat to Newcastle earlier this month the only time they have lost a Premier League game since November.

Everton meanwhile have hopes of getting into Europe this season. Can they get revenge to bolster their chances in Monday's 8pm clash at the Hill Dickinson Stadium?