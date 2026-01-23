Last minute Premier League tickets! Five big fixtures with great seat deals available this weekend
Get yourself to a Premier League game with a last-minute ticket purchase including Manchester United's trip to Arsenal
There's no better way to experience a Premier League game than to be there to see it for yourself live and in person.
Our Premier League how-to-watch TV guide will give you all the information you need to know in order to watch the weekend's action from your living room, but what if you'd prefer to head to the stadium itself?
Keep reading for all the last-minute ticket deals you need for this weekend's biggest games and sign up to FourFourTwo's …And It's LIVE! newsletter now to find out how to watch your team.
Fulham vs Brighton
Fulham had been enjoying a fine run of form before Leeds United ended their undefeated streak at six games last weekend and will be keen to get a new roll going.
Brighton have meanwhile been in indifferent form since the beginning of December, drawing literally every other game in between wins and defeats.
If the Seagulls stick to that schedule are due to to avoid a draw in Saturday's 3pm kick-off.
Bournemouth vs Liverpool
Liverpool have won 13 of their past 14 meetings with Bournemouth, and encounters between these two sides tend to be high-scoring affairs...much to the Cherries' chagrin.
But Andoni Iraola's side gave the first indication that Liverpool might just have a difficult time of things this season in a topsy-turvy encounter in the reverse fixture, with Bournemouth coming from two goals down before Arne Slot's men pulled it out of the bag late on.
If we get anything like that dramatic this time, it will be well worth making the trip for Saturday's teatime kick-off.
Crystal Palace vs Chelsea
Ten games have been and gone since Crystal Palace last tasted victory in any competition, with their last home win in the Premier League coming all the way back on November 1.
It's not like Chelsea have been much better on the road recently, mind. They've gone five games without a Premier League victory away from home.
But then, Liam Rosenior wasn't in charge the last time Chelsea played away in the Premier League. Something's got to give in this Sunday 2pm kick-off. You know, unless they draw.
Arsenal vs Manchester United
Arsenal should really see out the Premier League title from here...right?
After all, Mikel Arteta's side have a seven-point lead at the top of the table going into their Sunday 4:30pm kick-off. A win here would take them another step closer to the title.
Manchester United may have something to say about that, though, especially after taking a convincing 3-0 win over the Gunners' closest rivals Manchester City last weekend under caretaker boss Michael Carrick.
Everton vs Leeds United
Leeds United started their Premier League return with a victory over Everton on the opening day...only to lose eight of their next dozen league games.
But things have taken a really positive turn for Daniel Farke's side since then, with their 4-3 defeat to Newcastle earlier this month the only time they have lost a Premier League game since November.
Everton meanwhile have hopes of getting into Europe this season. Can they get revenge to bolster their chances in Monday's 8pm clash at the Hill Dickinson Stadium?
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.
