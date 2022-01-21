Cristiano Ronaldo doubtful for Manchester United due to neck problem
Cristiano Ronaldo is a doubt for Manchester United’s match against West Ham due to a neck complaint.
Having missed two matches with a hip flexor issue, the 36-year-old frontman returned in Wednesday’s 3-1 Premier League win at Brentford.
Ronaldo made headlines with his reaction to being taken off in the second half by interim boss Ralf Rangnick, who has revealed the forward might be absent entirely on Saturday.
“Cristiano is a question mark because he has a problem with his neck,” he told MUTV.
“He received treatment yesterday for two or three hours and we will have to wait to see how he feels today.
“Edi (Cavani) hasn’t been training with the team yet and will hopefully resume training today and then we’ll take the final decision after the training session today, if he will be available for the game tomorrow.”
