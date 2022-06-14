Darwin Nunez signing for Liverpool is latest big-money move to Premier League

Darwin Nunez has arrived at Liverpool in what could potentially be a club-record transfer from Benfica.

The Reds are paying an initial £64million with a possible £12.8m payable in appearance-related add-ons and a further £8.5m dependent on team success.

Even if Nunez completes only the first part of the supplementary fees in terms of how many matches he plays his transfer fee would be the fifth-biggest fee paid by a British club.

Were Liverpool to then satisfy the requirements of the success-based element (winning the Champions League for example), the Uruguay international’s final cost would make him the fourth most expensive.

Here the PA news agency looks at the big-money signings which have gone before.

Jack Grealish (Aston Villa to Manchester City, £100m, August 2021)

The Premier League champions opted to strengthen their squad further with the acquisition of the Villa forward, who helped them retain their title but has so far not lived up to his price tag.

Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan to Chelsea, £97.5m, August 2021)

Romelu Lukaku’s return to Chelsea has not gone to plan (John Walton/PA)

Just a week after City smashed through the nine-figure mark for a transfer fee Chelsea brought their former striker back to the club in a similarly huge deal. The Belgium international was supposed to be the final piece of the puzzle for Thomas Tuchel’s side but his first season was a major disappointment.

Paul Pogba (Juventus to Manchester United, £89m, August 2016)

Another reunion with a former club which did not go to plan. Pogba’s reputation as one of the finest midfielders in Europe was not enhanced during his time at Old Trafford as too often he was on the periphery.

Harry Maguire (Leicester to Manchester United, £80m, August 2019)

Captain Harry Maguire has had a mixed time since arriving at Manchester United (Zac Goodwin/PA)

United’s acquisition of a Premier League-winning centre-back provided some much-needed strength in defence. However, it has not all been plain sailing for the England international, who came under intense scrutiny last season.

Romelu Lukaku (Everton to Manchester United, £75m, July 2017)

Lukaku started off well at Manchester United but lasted just two seasons (Martin Rickett/PA)

United paid big money for Lukaku on the back of a career-best season at Goodison Park and while a return of 42 goals in 96 appearances was a reasonable return it was below what was expected and after a bright start – more than a quarter of his goals came in his first two months – he tailed off badly.

Virgil van Dijk (Southampton to Liverpool, £75m, January 2018)

A bungled transfer attempt resulted in Liverpool having to wait six months and pay an additional £10m but even the higher fee does not come close to the value he has given the side. The Holland captain turned a good defence into an excellent one and he is rightly regarded as the best centre-back in the world.

Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United, £73m, July 2021)

Jadon Sancho endured a disappointing first season at Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

The 22-year-old’s return to Manchester (albeit to the red half) was far from smooth in his first season and he was not helped by a change of manager, an under-performing team changes and inability to hold down a regular position.