David Brooks must learn a lesson from his red card – Scott Parker

Scott Parker told David Brooks that his Bournemouth team-mates “got him out of a hole” in their 2-1 win at Nottingham Forest.

The Wales international had put the visitors ahead with a well-taken strike in the first half but blotted his copybook on the hour when he was shown a second yellow card for a second foul on Forest’s Jordi Osei-Tutu.

That came two minutes after Philip Billing had scored to put the Cherries back in front, with Scott McKenna’s header having levelled for Forest in the 48th minute.

Bournemouth were left to hold on with 10 men and Parker confirmed he had spoken to Brooks about his “stupid” dismissal – and challenged him to learn his lesson from it.

“I have explained to him the disappointment I have. His team-mates have got him out of a hole. He has let his team down in a sense,” said Parker. “He made a silly decision, it was a stupid decision. He understands that. He was sheepish in the dressing room.

“He knows exactly what he has done; he knows the mistake he has made. It happens sometimes with young players. He made a mistake, no problem – as long as he learns from it.

“Do not make the same mistake again – make sure of that. I will explain to him exactly how that is.

“I am immensely proud, not just because of the way we went about it with 10 men, but because this was a very young side we had out there. The average age of our team was 23.

“When we had 11 men we did very well. I might analyse the game a little bit differently from my position but, when you have a man sent off, which was very disappointing, you have to show another side.

“That side is a desperation to keep the ball out of your net; a desperation to keep hold of three points – I thought the guys did those things very well.”

Forest boss Chris Hughton was pleased many aspects of his side’s performance but was critical of his players for the manner of the goals they conceded.

“It was very disappointing,” said Hughton. “The atmosphere was great and in difficult periods the crowd lifted us. We showed glimpses of good quality and there were some good performances in the game.

“But ultimately we conceded two soft goals and, sometimes, you have to look back at them to make sure you have seen things right. But they were the same when I looked again.

“When you are playing an opposition with the kind of quality they have, if you give them those moments they will hurt you. They did exactly that.

“These are the moments. When they went down to 10 men they did drop deeper. But I also thought we pushed. At 1-1 we looked like we could push on and get something but, ultimately, we didn’t do that.

“We had some really good moments, we did have chances. But I’m most disappointed with the goals we conceded. That was what hurt us.

“I was delighted with a lot of what I saw and I don’t think I can accuse the team of not wanting to score goals. But it is all about those moments.”