David Gray eager to keep focus at Hibernian on the pitch

David Gray is looking no further forward than Tuesday’s visit of Dundee as Hibernian’s search for a new boss continues in cup final week.

The former club captain took caretaker charge for the 1-1 cinch Premiership draw against St Mirren in Paisley on Saturday following Jack Ross’ sacking on Thursday.

Hibs have a Premier Sports Cup final against Celtic at Hampden Park looming large next Sunday but Gray and fellow coaches Eddie May and Craig Samson are focused only on the cinch Premiership match against Dundee, as they try to start moving the Easter Road side up from seventh place following four games without a win.

Gray, who will welcome captain Paul Hanlon and fellow defender Paul McGinn back from suspension, was asked if he expects to still be in charge for Hampden Park, and he said: “I have no idea. The most important thing is tomorrow night and I know I will be for that so once that is done we can start thinking about moving forward after that.

“The situation is still exactly the same for myself, Eddie and Sammy, we will just continue to do what we are doing.

“I spoke to Ben (Kensell, chief executive) after the game and he said ‘can you keep doing the same for Dundee’ and I am sure once that game is out of the way we will move on and see where we are after that.

“The situation isn’t great for anyone, it isn’t great whenever anyone loses their job.

“At the same time, we know as players and coaching staff that we have a job to do which is to prepare the team and be ready to win games of football.

“Results haven’t been good enough and the players, myself and Eddie are trying to make sure we put that right as quickly as possible.”

Gray insists there was encouragement to take from the trip to Paisley, where Josh Campbell’s opener for Hibs was cancelled out by a late Joe Shaughnessy equaliser.

He said: “We were bright today (at training). We got a reaction on Saturday.

“There was a little bit of disappointment after the game on Saturday, from the amount of effort they put in to the game and how good they were and to lose the late goal.

“It was a different disappointment from last Wednesday night when the performance and result (1-0 defeat at Livingston) wasn’t good enough and we got what we deserved.

“There were a lot more positives for us as a squad to take (from Saturday) and coming in in the morning the boys were more positive.

“The fact is, we have a massive game tomorrow night with the opportunity to go two points off fourth, which is where want to be.”