David Martindale hoping Alan Forrest signs new deal at Livingston

Livingston manager David Martindale reiterated that he hopes to see winger Alan Forrest stay at the club past the end of the season.

Forrest scored the opening goal in Livi’s 1–1 draw against Ross County, having already tested Staggies goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw on multiple occasions.

The travelling support sang songs throughout the match to encourage the 25-year-old to sign a new contract to stay at Almondvale, and Martindale has echoed those sentiments.

“Players will come and go at Livingston, and it’s my job to bring them in and coach them,” he said.

“Hopefully Alan sees his future at Livingston, but to be fair I don’t think it was a game of football for wingers.

“Alan has put a shift in and got his goal, and that’s all you can really ask from your offensive players, because it was a difficult game of football in difficult conditions.

“We have to try and put it into perspective. It was role-reversal, because I think we stole two points the last time we were up here.”

Staggies manager Malky Mackay, meanwhile, was pleased that his side never gave up before Kayne Ramsay’s stoppage-time equaliser.

“It was a great point for us tonight,” he said.

“I thought the first half was nip and tuck in terrible conditions. I was looking at the Jail End not being able to see the ball.

“I thought we had good territory in the first half and tried to keep the ball, but in the second half we were off it a little.

“We need everybody to be on it, and a couple weren’t, which allowed them to get on the front foot.

“Once they score they’re not an easy team to play against, but I brought on a couple to freshen it up and thankfully that worked in the end.”