David Raya injury update is bad news for Brentford

Brentford have suffered a huge injury setback with goalkeeper David Raya ruled out for up to five months with a knee ligament injury.

The Spaniard was hurt in a collision with Leicester’s Ayoze Perez late in the Bees’ 2-1 home defeat in the Premier League on Sunday.

The club said the 26-year-old, who has been Brentford’s first-choice keeper since joining from Blackburn in 2019, has suffered an injury to his posterior cruciate ligament.

David Raya is set to be out for between four and five months due to a knee injury sustained on Sunday

Brentford’s head of medical Neil Greig said: “Positively, this type of injury usually heals well without the need for surgery.

“David has already begun using a brace specifically designed to aid this process.

“We anticipate the recovery period for an injury like this to be somewhere between four and five months, which will enable David to be back to his previous high levels well before the end of the season.”

Thomas Frank is now likely to turn to summer signing Alvaro Hernandez, the 23-year-old who has made two appearances in the Carabao Cup since joining on loan from Huesca in August.

Bryan Mbeumo and Ethan Pinnock also picked up injuries against Leicester which will rule them out of Wednesday’s Carabao Cup clash with Stoke.