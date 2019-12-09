David Turnbull feeling positive about recovery

Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull has reported good recent progress on his return to fitness but is not setting any targets for a playing comeback.

The 20-year-old underwent knee surgery after a Celtic medical unearthed a latent problem and scuppered a £3million move.

Turnbull – who hit 15 goals in 30 league games last season – said in a video on Motherwell’s Twitter account: “It’s been a long four or five months so far.

“I was on crutches for six to eight weeks and then after that I have just been up the gym building strength in my leg and trying to get it back to the way it was.

“The past few weeks have been a lot better, still doing my gym work on my left leg, building my strength and starting anti-gravity runs on the treadmill. So that’s been good to get back running.

“I will keep doing that for another few weeks and see where it takes us. I’m not setting any targets at the moment because you don’t know how long it can be or what else is going to happen.

“It’s just good to finally get off crutches and then after that it’s been all positive, just trying to keep my head down and do the work.

“It’s been good seeing all the boys every day as well, they keep me in high spirits.

“I have been to most games home and away. Sometimes it’s tough watching it and wishing you were out there.

“But I know my time will come and it’s just been good to see them winning as well and playing so well.”