Dimitar Berbatov tells Marcus Rashford to "argue and fight" with Manchester United team-mates

Dimitar Berbatov has called on Marcus Rashford to be "stronger" with his Manchester United team-mates.

Rashford was on target in Tuesday's 3-1 defeat by Manchester City in the League Cup semi-final first leg, but otherwise cut a frustrated figure as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were outclassed by their local rivals.

The England international was also annoyed with a lack of service in the 2-0 loss to Arsenal on New Year's Day.

And Berbatov believes Rashford, who has scored 12 goals in the Premier League this season, should be more demanding of his colleagues.

“It was another great goal from Rashford [against City] and a really fast counter-attack," the former United striker told Betfair. "United have some very quick players and they didn't take advantage of that.

“The only trouble sometimes is that the quick players want the ball at their feet and they are not using the space in front of them, but when they try to use the space and make a run the midfield players are not seeing them and not giving them the ball.

“If I am as quick as Rashford and make three runs and nobody sees me or gives me the ball, on the fourth one I wouldn't waste my energy, it's all psychological.

“When I was playing, Sir Alex [Ferguson] would say ‘Give Berba the ball, and when you give it to him, don't stay, run, because he's going to find you’.

“You need to know your team-mates, who is going to pass you the ball and who is going to make the run, these kinds of things are small details, but they are the most important.

“Rashford needs to be strong with his team-mates, if he needs to have an argument on the pitch or shout 'f*cking give me the ball,' do it, it doesn't matter, you need to show character and have that will to win.

"Argue or fight, it doesn't matter if everything is for the purpose of winning the game, you f*cking do it.”

United will be looking to return to winning ways when they host Norwich on Saturday.

