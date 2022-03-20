Dundee United manager Tam Courts tips Dylan Levitt to reach very top of game

Dundee United manager Tam Courts tipped Dylan Levitt to reach the very top after his stunning equaliser against St Mirren.

The Manchester United loanee’s goal cancelled out an early opener from Jay Henderson and provided a platform for the Tannadice side to go on and win the contest 2-1 thanks to a late strike from Marc McNulty.

The Wales international has thrived during his time with United and his manager believes the 21-year-old has a bright future in the game.

Courts said: “In terms of technical ability, Dylan can play at a top, top level. With the Wales squad looking at younger players he’s going to get an increased opportunity at that level.

“He’s had a wonderful season and he’s learned a lot. He’s still learning a lot. I don’t think he’s perfect by any stretch of the imagination. But by having defining, match-winning performances, it’s great to see him at such a tender age producing those.

“I was directly behind his goal and he got the break of the ball. And I don’t think there’s another player on the pitch who could actually have executed it like that. It’s another big moment for him.

“He’s here to pick up that kind of experience. That’s not the type of game he’d normally be accustomed to with Man United’s under-23s. It was a match he battled well in and he did well to score the equaliser.”

St Mirren were poor in the second half and manager Stephen Robinson hoped his players could raise their game when they take on Motherwell next in early April.

He said: “I’ll take the blame in terms of we had to make changes and take the two wide players off because they tired.

“Greg (Kiltie) didn’t have an influence on the game at all or Eamonn (Brophy) and that’s a reflection on our performance.

“It was night and day from the Hearts performance (in the Scottish Cup). We need to get back to that level.

“We’ve got nothing to lose from the next two games, we go to Motherwell now and we have to perform.”