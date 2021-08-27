Dundee United must do without Peter Pawlett against Hearts

Peter Pawlett is out of the Dundee United squad for the cinch Premiership clash with Hearts at Tannadice on Saturday.

The Terrors attacker is suspended after being sent off last week against St Johnstone, albeit it he is also nursing an Achilles injury.

Keeper Benjamin Siegrist is awaiting the results on the scan on his knee injury which kept him out of last week’s game at McDiarmid Park.

Hearts could hand debuts to loan signings Ben Woodburn and Taylor Moore.

Armand Gnanduillet is available again after missing two games for personal reasons.

Defender Stephen Kingsley remains out with illness.