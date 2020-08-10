Elliott Whitehouse joins Forest Green

Forest Green have signed Elliott Whitehouse on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old midfielder joins following his exit from Grimsby and is delighted to move to the New Lawn.

He told the club’s website: “It’s been a good couple of weeks getting this deal over the line. I just can’t wait to get started, meet the lads and get back to what we do best.

“When we spoke about moving to the club it just made sense to me. I see myself as an all-action midfielder, so the style of play does suit me. I’ve seen Forest Green play before, and I have always been impressed by how well they keep the ball and play with a high tempo.”

Whitehouse will miss the start of the new Sky Bet League Two season as he is serving a six-game ban for racially abusing a Northampton player last season.