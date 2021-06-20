Euro 2020: Italy vs Wales line-ups revealed, with Ciro Immobile rested in Rome

The line-ups for the Italy vs Wales Euro 2020 group game have been revealed - and both sides opt for attacking lineups as they bid to top Group A.

Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey and Dan James form a three-man attack with plenty of pace and intelligent movement. They're supported in the rear-guard by a three main defence as the Dragons bid to stop the Azzurri from continuing their promising start.

They'll be boosted by the news that red-hot striker Ciro Immobile is being rested. The Lazio man had scored twice in Italy's opening two games, but will have his feet up from the start in Rome.

Italy

4-3-3

Donnarumma (GK)

Toloi (RB)

Bonucci (CB)

Bastoni (CB)

Emerson (LB)

Jorginho (CM)

Verratti (CM)

Pessina (CM)

Chiesa (RW)

Belotti (CF)

Bernadeschi (LW)

Wales

3-4-3

Ward (GK)

Gunter (CB)

Ampadu (CB)

Rodon (CB)

Roberts (RM)

Allen (CM)

Morrell (CM)

Williams (LM)

Bale (RW)

Ramsey (CF)

James (LW)