Falkirk extend League One lead and Cove Rangers hold Partick Thistle

Leaders Falkirk picked up where they had left off with a 2-0 win over Montrose to extend their lead at the top of the table as Scottish League One action resumed.

The Bairns had last played on January 2 before the league was paused under new Scottish Government coronavirus restrictions.

Defender Mark Durnan headed Falkirk in front from a corner in the 12th minute and Callumn Morrison wrapped things up with a second in the final minute.

Falkirk are now four points clear of Cove Rangers, who needed a late goal from Mitch Megginson to grab a 1-1 draw at Partick Thistle.

With 20 minutes left, Thistle substitute Joe Cardle broke the deadlock, but Megginson struck in the 82nd minute to secure a point.

Forfar moved off the bottom with a 1-0 win at Dumbarton, which came courtesy of a rather unfortunate own goal from Ryan McGeever.

The visitors took the lead in the 57th minute when Sons keeper Sam Ramsbottom sent a clearance against defender McGeever and the ball bounced back into the net.

Clyde sank to the foot of the table on goal difference after a 3-1 home defeat by East Fife.

Nathan Austin gave the visitors the lead five minutes before half-time and midfielder Danny Denholm headed in a second in the 55th minute.

Ryan Wallace nodded in a third goal in the 68th minute, with David Goodwillie’s goal in the final minute providing little consolation for the hosts.

Peterhead beat Airdrieonians 1-0, with the visitors playing almost the whole game with 10 men.

Airdrie saw midfielder Kyle Turner shown a straight red card for his high challenge on Ryan Conroy after only four minutes.

The home side’s extra man was eventually made to count when Jordon Brown broke the deadlock in the 66th minute.