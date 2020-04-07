FIFA approves movement of transfer windows and extensions to contracts

FIFA has approved the extension of player contracts until seasons are able to finish, with the coronavirus pandemic also seeing transfer window dates moved this summer.

Football’s world governing body has been working on recommendations and guidelines to address practical issues brought by the Covid-19 crisis.

The bureau of the FIFA council on Tuesday endorsed a set of principles agreed upon by a taskforce exploring the issue, with contracts and transfer windows key topics.

FIFA guidelines to address legal consequences of COVID-19: https://t.co/0Nk627K42Gpic.twitter.com/VEk91vP1mx— FIFA Media (@fifamedia) April 7, 2020

FIFA said “it is proposed that contracts be extended until such time that the season does actually end”, while deals due to come into force in the next campaign would be “delayed until the next season actually does start”.

The governing body also said “it is necessary to adjust the normal regulatory position to the new factual circumstances” when it comes to transfer windows.

A statement from the governing body read: “Accordingly, FIFA will be flexible and will allow the relevant transfer windows to be moved so they fall between the end of the old season and the start of the new season.

“At the same time, FIFA will try to ensure, where possible, an overall level of coordination and will also bear in mind the need to protect the regularity, integrity and proper functioning of competitions, so that the sporting results of any competition are not unfairly disrupted.”