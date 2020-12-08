What the papers say

Brazilian Hulk could soon appear in the Premier League after leaving his current club. The 34-year-old has finished with Shanghai SIPG following a four-year stint and the Sun says the forward is considering a move to England on a free transfer in January.

Newcastle have been given a peek at a future that includes Jetro Willems. The Chronicle reports Eintracht Frankfurt want to sign the left wing-back to a new contract when his expires next summer. But the 26-year-old has told the club he is not interested, paving the way for him to sign a pre-contract agreement with the Magpies in January. The Holland international spent time at St James’ Park from August 2019 and suffered a serious knee injury in January 2020.

Fenerbahce are confident of signing Arsenal exile Mesut Ozil. The Mirror quotes Sport Digitale as saying one of the Turkish club’s executives is “90 per cent sure” the 32-year-old midfielder will leave north London for a new opportunity in January.

Fabinho‘s status as an Anfield “untouchable” appears certain to grow. The 27-year-old is contracted until 2023 and the Guardian reports Liverpool want to sign him until 2025 or 2026, with the Brazil international set for a pay bump on his next deal.

Social media round-up

Man Utd 'in pole position' to land wonderkid Thiago Almada https://t.co/PEgE9tZxtg— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) December 8, 2020

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard 'only a matter of time' from managing in Premier League#LFC#RangersFChttps://t.co/3icQsBiEJN— Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) December 8, 2020

Players to watch

Franck Kessie: AC Milan’s 23-year-old Ivory Coast midfielder is being touted as an option for Arsenal or Tottenham, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.

Could Spain international Lucas Vazquez find a new home at Old Trafford? (Adam Davy/PA)

Lucas Vazquez: Spain’s Defensa Central says Manchester United are interested in Real Madrid’s 29-year-old wing-back.