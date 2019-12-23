What the papers say

Chelsea are hot favourites to land the signature of JadonSancho as the London club will stump up the £120m asking price, according to the Sun. Frank Lampard’s side are reported to be interested in the 19-year-old along with Manchester United and Liverpool.

Meanwhile, United will look at bringing in Birmingham’s star teenager JudeBellingham according to the Daily Telegraph. Bellingham, 16, has made 20 appearances this season for the Blues and is also sought by a number of Bundesliga clubs.

ChristianEriksen will not move to Manchester United in January despite being out of contract at Tottenham in the summer, the Daily Star reports. Eriksen, 27, has been linked with a move away from Spurs after talks on a new contract stalled.

Meanwhile, NemanjaMatic‘s time at Old Trafford looks set to come to a close, with the Daily Star reporting that the midfielder will not be offered a new contract when his current deal ends in June 2020.

A photo posted by on

Carlo Ancelotti will be given the funds to boost Everton over the transfer window, the Star says, with rumours suggesting Zlatan Ibrahimovic may be an option for the Goodison Park outfit.

Social media round-up

Man Utd face £176m bill for top January transfer targets#MUFChttps://t.co/Uz4CQfB9E2pic.twitter.com/JYyXpQNLP6— Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) December 23, 2019

West Ham send scouts to watch two Club World Cup final stars https://t.co/vkR8xXUYIVpic.twitter.com/gSyhT0L0KP— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) December 22, 2019

Players to watch

Dries Mertens: The Belgium international has caught the eye of new Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, reports Calciomercato.

A photo posted by on

Paul Pogba: The midfielder may be routinely subject of rumours with a move away from Manchester United, but Real Madrid have said they will not be bidding for the France international in January, according to Marca.

Leroy Sane: Bayern Munich is the club of choice for the Manchester City midfielder as his future at the Etihad Stadium looks less certain, says Bild.