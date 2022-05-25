Former goalkeeper Kelvin Davis among three coaches to leave Southampton

Former goalkeeper Kelvin Davis is one of three coaches who have left Southampton following the end of the Premier League season.

Davis had been at the club since 2006, making 301 appearances as a goalkeeper before moving into a coaching role.

Fellow assistant coaches Dave Watson and Craig Fleming have also left the club.

Watson joined initially in 2014, working first as a goalkeeping coach and then as head of goalkeeping before becoming an assistant coach in 2019.

Fleming arrived first as under-18s coach in 2015 before moving on to the under-23s and then the first team.

