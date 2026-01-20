Next Tottenham Hotspur manager odds as Thomas Frank continues to fight but Dane on brink of sack

Tottenham Hotspur look likely to be in the market for a new head coach soon

LEEDS, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 04: Tottenham head coach Thomas Frank looks on during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road on October 04, 2025 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Thomas Frank needs a miracle to remain in his current job (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur may soon be looking for their next manager, as an uneventful six months with Thomas Frank fizzles out.

Journalist David Ornstein revealed to NBC Sports recently that Frank losing his job in north London is a matter of “when and not if”.

The Danish coach has been given the club’s upcoming game against Borussia Dortmund, but beyond that his future is uncertain.

Tottenham Hotspur next manager odds

SEVILLE, SPAIN - MAY 26: Xavi, Head Coach of FC Barcelona, looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Sevilla FC and FC Barcelona at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on May 26, 2024 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Xavi is among the current favourites to replace Frank (Image credit: Getty Images)

The recently-hired assistant coach, John Heitinga, is one of the names cropping up as a potential interim thanks to his plentiful experience in Premier League setups.

But with only a difficult spell at Ajax under his belt as the main man last year, he’s currently an unlikely candidate for the permanent gig.

So, too, however, is one of the current favourites, according to BetVictor, Robbie Keane.

The former Republic of Ireland international is currently managing Hungarian side Ferencvaros, after his first stint as a head coach with Maccabi Tel Aviv, and is a 3/1 shot along with LaLiga icons Xavi and Xabi Alonso.

Next up, at 4/1, is Mauricio Pochettino, who many feel should never have been sacked in the first place back in 2019 and, looking back, put together one of the best Spurs sides of a generation.

Premier League experience comes next in the odds rankings, with both Oliver Glasner and Ruben Amorim placed at 6/1 to rock up to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, potentially (or definitely, in the latter’s case) armed with a three-at-the-back system.

On the more eyebrow-raising end of the scale, Steven Gerrard, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Zinedine Zidane, Marco Rose, and Erik ten Hag all get a mention at 33/1.

New Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner head coach of Eintracht Frankfurt looks on during the DFB Cup final match between RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt at Olympiastadion on June 03, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner is high in the odds ranking after announcing he's leaving Selhurst Park this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Next Tottenham Hotspur manager odds in full

Robbie Keane

3/1

Xavi

3/1

Xabi Alonso

3/1

Mauricio Pochettino

4/1

Oliver Glasner

6/1

Ruben Amorim

6/1

Marco Silva

12/1

Enzo Maresca

12/1

Jurgen Klopp

16/1

Roberto De Zerbi

20/1

Brendan Rodgers

25/1

Andoni Iraola

25/1

Carlos Corberan

25/1

Igor Tudor

25/1

Fabian Hurzeler

25/1

Julian Nagelsmann

33/1

Steven Gerrard

33/1

Ralf Rangnick

33/1

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer

33/1

Diego Simeone

33/1

Rui Vitoria

33/1

Kieran McKenna

33/1

David Moyes

33/1

Sergio Conceicao

33/1

Gennaro Gattuso

33/1

Frank Lampard

33/1

Lee Carsley

33/1

Gareth Southgate

33/1

Mark Robins

33/1

Edin Terzic

33/1

Gary O'Neil

33/1

Unai Emery

33/1

Zinedine Zidane

33/1

Marcelo Bielsa

33/1

Rui Borges

33/1

Kjetil Knutsen

33/1

Marco Rose

33/1

Bo Svensson

33/1

Simone Inzaghi

33/1

Erik ten Hag

33/1

Thiago Motta

33/1

Giovanni van Bronckhorst

33/1

Adi Hutter

33/1

Isaac Stacey Stronge
Freelance Writer

Isaac Stacey Stronge is a freelance football writer working for FourFourTwo, Manchester United and Football League World. He has been a season ticket holder at Stockport County throughout the Hatters’ meteoric rise from the National League North to League One and is a die-hard Paddy Madden fan.

