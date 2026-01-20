Next Tottenham Hotspur manager odds as Thomas Frank continues to fight but Dane on brink of sack

Thomas Frank needs a miracle to remain in his current job

Tottenham Hotspur may soon be looking for their next manager, as an uneventful six months with Thomas Frank fizzles out.

Journalist David Ornstein revealed to NBC Sports recently that Frank losing his job in north London is a matter of “when and not if”.

The Danish coach has been given the club’s upcoming game against Borussia Dortmund, but beyond that his future is uncertain.

Tottenham Hotspur next manager odds

Xavi is among the current favourites to replace Frank (Image credit: Getty Images)

The recently-hired assistant coach, John Heitinga, is one of the names cropping up as a potential interim thanks to his plentiful experience in Premier League setups.

But with only a difficult spell at Ajax under his belt as the main man last year, he’s currently an unlikely candidate for the permanent gig.

''I think he deserves another chance...''Spurs fans on whether Thomas Frank should in charge ahead of Borussia Dortmund's visit in the Champions League ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/96zdiH2QnpJanuary 20, 2026

So, too, however, is one of the current favourites, according to BetVictor, Robbie Keane.

The former Republic of Ireland international is currently managing Hungarian side Ferencvaros, after his first stint as a head coach with Maccabi Tel Aviv, and is a 3/1 shot along with LaLiga icons Xavi and Xabi Alonso.

Next up, at 4/1, is Mauricio Pochettino, who many feel should never have been sacked in the first place back in 2019 and, looking back, put together one of the best Spurs sides of a generation.

Premier League experience comes next in the odds rankings, with both Oliver Glasner and Ruben Amorim placed at 6/1 to rock up to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, potentially (or definitely, in the latter’s case) armed with a three-at-the-back system.

On the more eyebrow-raising end of the scale, Steven Gerrard, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Zinedine Zidane, Marco Rose, and Erik ten Hag all get a mention at 33/1.

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner is high in the odds ranking after announcing he's leaving Selhurst Park this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)