Next Tottenham Hotspur manager odds as Thomas Frank continues to fight but Dane on brink of sack
Tottenham Hotspur look likely to be in the market for a new head coach soon
Tottenham Hotspur may soon be looking for their next manager, as an uneventful six months with Thomas Frank fizzles out.
Journalist David Ornstein revealed to NBC Sports recently that Frank losing his job in north London is a matter of “when and not if”.
The Danish coach has been given the club’s upcoming game against Borussia Dortmund, but beyond that his future is uncertain.
Tottenham Hotspur next manager odds
The recently-hired assistant coach, John Heitinga, is one of the names cropping up as a potential interim thanks to his plentiful experience in Premier League setups.
But with only a difficult spell at Ajax under his belt as the main man last year, he’s currently an unlikely candidate for the permanent gig.
So, too, however, is one of the current favourites, according to BetVictor, Robbie Keane.
The former Republic of Ireland international is currently managing Hungarian side Ferencvaros, after his first stint as a head coach with Maccabi Tel Aviv, and is a 3/1 shot along with LaLiga icons Xavi and Xabi Alonso.
Next up, at 4/1, is Mauricio Pochettino, who many feel should never have been sacked in the first place back in 2019 and, looking back, put together one of the best Spurs sides of a generation.
Premier League experience comes next in the odds rankings, with both Oliver Glasner and Ruben Amorim placed at 6/1 to rock up to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, potentially (or definitely, in the latter’s case) armed with a three-at-the-back system.
On the more eyebrow-raising end of the scale, Steven Gerrard, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Zinedine Zidane, Marco Rose, and Erik ten Hag all get a mention at 33/1.
Robbie Keane
3/1
Xavi
3/1
Xabi Alonso
3/1
Mauricio Pochettino
4/1
Oliver Glasner
6/1
Ruben Amorim
6/1
Marco Silva
12/1
Enzo Maresca
12/1
Jurgen Klopp
16/1
Roberto De Zerbi
20/1
Brendan Rodgers
25/1
Andoni Iraola
25/1
Carlos Corberan
25/1
Igor Tudor
25/1
Fabian Hurzeler
25/1
Julian Nagelsmann
33/1
Steven Gerrard
33/1
Ralf Rangnick
33/1
Ole Gunnar Solksjaer
33/1
Diego Simeone
33/1
Rui Vitoria
33/1
Kieran McKenna
33/1
David Moyes
33/1
Sergio Conceicao
33/1
Gennaro Gattuso
33/1
Frank Lampard
33/1
Lee Carsley
33/1
Gareth Southgate
33/1
Mark Robins
33/1
Edin Terzic
33/1
Gary O'Neil
33/1
Unai Emery
33/1
Zinedine Zidane
33/1
Marcelo Bielsa
33/1
Rui Borges
33/1
Kjetil Knutsen
33/1
Marco Rose
33/1
Bo Svensson
33/1
Simone Inzaghi
33/1
Erik ten Hag
33/1
Thiago Motta
33/1
Giovanni van Bronckhorst
33/1
Adi Hutter
33/1
Isaac Stacey Stronge is a freelance football writer working for FourFourTwo, Manchester United and Football League World. He has been a season ticket holder at Stockport County throughout the Hatters’ meteoric rise from the National League North to League One and is a die-hard Paddy Madden fan.
