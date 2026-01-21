Manchester United boss Michael Carrick has made a bold statement - over something that Ruben Amorim never bothered with

Manchester United fans shouldn't need any extra incentive to get behind interim manager Michael Carrick.

As a cultured midfielder who played 464 games for the club and won every piece of silverware going during a 12-year playing career at Old Trafford, the former England international already holds a special place in supporters' hearts.

That will have only been cemented during Carrick's first week as United's interim boss, as the 44-year-old masterminded a 2-0 derby victory over Manchester City on Saturday and then three days later showed a welcome change in approach from former head coach Ruben Amorim.

Michael Carrick shows why he will be different to Manchester United predecessor Ruben Amorim

Ruben Amorim didn't always endear himself to fans as United head coach (Image credit: Getty Images)

Old Trafford chiefs will hope Carrick continues to unite the fanbase after the volatile 14-month tenure of Amorim, who was sacked as head coach this month.

The Portuguese's reign will be remembered for his tactical rigidity, public shots at the club's hierarchy and United's worst finish of the Premier League era, but also his apparent lack of faith in the academy.

Amorim was criticised for his comments on United youngster Harry Amass (Image credit: Getty Images)

That came to a head last month when Amorim was deemed to have overstepped the mark by publicly criticising United youngsters Chido Obi and Harry Amass when questioned over his use of academy players, with the duo both biting back via social media.

The 40-year-old reportedly failed to watch an entire academy game during his time at Old Trafford, which contributed to a rocky relationship with the club's youth setup, but Carrick is clearly taking a different approach.

The interim boss attended United Under 21s' 3-2 win over Sporting Lisbon in the Premier League International Cup on Tuesday evening, along with assistants Jonathan Woodgate, Steve Holland and Travis Binnion.

While it isn't generally noteworthy for a first-team manager to attend a youth game, Carrick's presence will have been appreciated by academy players and staff following an uncertain time under Amorim.

It was especially significant after the interim manager restored youth product Kobbie Mainoo to the starting lineup for the win over City.

Kobbie Mainoo fell out of favour under Amorim (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mainoo, still only 20, started the Euro 2024 final for England but fell out of favour at club level under Amorim, with Saturday's game his first start in the Premier League this season.

The midfielder was heavily linked with moves away from Old Trafford but is reportedly now set to stay after Carrick's show of faith.

And he won't be the only United youth product feeling a lot better about their chances of gaining first-team minutes with Carrick in charge, especially if the new boss continues to show his face at academy matches.