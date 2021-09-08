FPL tips: Are these shot hogs ready to end their goal droughts?

Fantasy Premier League managers will be all too aware of which players are in goalscoring form, but what about the players knocking relentlessly on the door?

By looking at a list of players with the most shots since their last Premier League goal (minimum 10 career PL goals) it is possible to see which players are threatening to find a purple patch.

So what can we learn from this list of goal-hungry go-getters?

The list can offer insight, but some entries – such as James McArthur – should be taken with a pinch of salt.

While the £4.5million man tops the list with 40 shots since his last goal, that most recent successful effort came in the 2018-19 season when the Crystal Palace midfielder registered his highest FPL points total for a single campaign (121).

Similarly Andros Townsend has struggled to find the net for a couple of seasons, but Mason Mount in third place (30 shots) has a strong enough goalscoring record to suggest he may well be due.

The England midfielder has scored 13 league goals in his previous two seasons, earning comparisons with Frank Lampard.

(Nick Potts/PA)

At £7.5m Mount is reasonably priced, and has scored encouragingly for Threat early on, registering scores of 29 and 34 in the first two games of Chelsea’s campaign.

Further down, Tottenham’s Eric Dier is not considered a regular goalscorer – however, having been categorised by the FPL as a defender, his numbers take on a different hue.

Now earning points for clean sheets, Dier has also taken 25 shots since his last goal in the league, and registered a Threat score of 33 against Wolves.

A handful of goals over the course of the season – added to a healthy number of clean sheets in a tight Tottenham side – make the £4.6m man a potential gem.

Paul Pogba scored 13 goals from central midfield in the 2018-19 season, but since then has been unable to find the net consistently.

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

That is not for lack of trying – the Frenchman has taken 21 shots since his last league goal against Fulham in January, and registered a very good Threat score of 70 in gameweek two this season.

At £7.7m and with players such as Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo around him, Pogba might find his share of the goals among all that creative talent.

Last but by no means least, Raul Jimenez closes out our list with 17 shots since his last goal, and might be the most promising of the lot.

The £7.4m man is finding his feet again in the Premier League after a horror head injury sustained last season, and while he hasn’t found the net yet in the league, he has registered Threat scores of 86 and 54 in GW2 and GW3.

Consider that Jimenez notched 30 goals in his first two seasons in the PL, along with the fact that Wolves’ next four fixtures are all rated two out of five on the FPL’s Fixture Difficulty Rating scale, and the Mexican looks a strong option.