FPL tips: Could these in-form Spurs picks dominate the double gameweek?

While Tottenham’s form has been a mixed bag of late, a few individuals have begun to stand out and could be crucial in gameweek 29.

That’s according to our Transfer Score at least, which combines form, cost, ownership and upcoming fixture difficulty rating (FDR) into one figure out of 100.

The result is a rough guide which hints at those players who could make useful FPL additions over the coming gameweeks.

Rock around the Doch

Matt Doherty‘s 2021-22 season finally looks to have sprung to life, with the full-back scoring 32 of his 43 FPL points this season in GW28 and GW29.

The 30-year-old played 90 minutes in consecutive league games for the first time this season in those gameweeks, returning 18 points against Leeds and 14 points against Everton.

He rates highly then for form on the Transfer Score while his cost (£4.7million) and ownership (2.5 per cent) position him as a great differential option.

Doherty registered four goals and eight FPL assists in the season before his Tottenham arrival – with one goal and three assists in his last two games, is he finding that form once again?

Feed the Swede

Having arrived in January on loan from Juventus, 21-year-old winger Dejan Kulusevski has managed 34 FPL points in just six appearances.

The Swede is reasonably priced for an attacking midfielder at £6.1m, while his 5.4 per cent ownership hints at a player who is still largely flying under the FPL radar.

His most recent appearances, meanwhile, have seen him register respectable if not good Threat and Creativity scores, with 78 Threat against Leeds and 43.2 Creativity against Everton.

With a Transfer Score of 74, Kulusevski looks a great option for Spurs and your FPL squad.

Princely Harry

Harry Kane‘s massive price tag (£12.3m) has not tallied with his form for large parts of the season, but his recent attacking returns are finally aligning with his value.

The England forward scores well for form on our Transfer Score thanks to five goals and one assist in his last four appearances, returning 39 FPL points in that time.

Kane has helped fire his team to large margins of victory against Everton and Leeds in recent gameweeks, while Antonio Conte’s team face Manchester United, Brighton, West Ham and Newcastle next.

The 28-year-old now has 10 goals and three FPL assists this season – if Tottenham are to qualify for Champions League football, his form may well prove the difference.