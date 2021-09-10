FPL tips: Spurs in defence and Hammers in attack?

Anyone wondering which players are hot property ahead of gameweek 4 of the Fantasy Premier League season need look no further than London.

That’s according to our Transfer Score at least, which rates players based on form, cost, ownership and difficulty of upcoming fixtures.

West Ham and Tottenham players dominated the top spots after strong starts to the season for both.

Goalkeepers

Hugo Lloris tops the charts for goalkeepers, with a Transfer Score of 71, placing him ahead of Alisson Becker (61) and Jose Sa (58).

The Spurs stopper scores well across the board, with three clean sheets from three bolstering his form score, while his cost (£5.6m) and reasonably low ownership are also attractive.

Alisson has earned two clean sheets so far, but may be one to consider after GW4, with the Brazilian one of a number of his countrymen who could miss this weekend over a refusal to be released for international duty.

Meanwhile Wolves’ Sa looks a good option at £5m, with his side unfortunate not to win any of their opening three games.

Sa’s upcoming fixture list also comprises four games rated two out of five for difficulty, while he is owned by just 1.1 per cent of bosses.

Defenders

Tottenham continue to dominate in defence with Eric Dier (66) and Sergio Reguilon (66) leading the way ahead of Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso (64).

Dier’s low value (£4.6m) contributes to his high score, while three cleans sheets for both him and Reguilon – who costs £0.6m more but has two more bonus points so far – make both appealing.

West of the capital and Alonso has started well with a goal and two clean sheets to his name as Chelsea look to establish themselves in the title race.

His fixtures are not quite as kind as Tottenham’s, however, while his price is slightly higher than both Spurs men too (£5.7m).

Midfielders

In midfield West Ham take over from Spurs as the leaders of the pack, with Pablo Fornals (64) leading Demarai Gray (64) and Mason Greenwood (63).

Fornals has managed to go under the radar at West Ham so far with a very low ownership of 2.7 per cent despite two goals and an assist.

Combined with a £6m price tag, it surely will not be long before both his value and his ownership rocket.

Gray, meanwhile, is even cheaper at £5.6m and has two goals in his last two games – he scores particularly well for fixture difficulty, meanwhile, with Burnley, Aston Villa and Norwich to come.

And Greenwood’s three goals in three games see him beat both Fornals and Gray for form, with a tricky fixture list and a higher value (£7.7m) dragging his overall score down.

Forwards

It will come as no surprise to see that Hammers marksman Michail Antonio leads the way among the forwards with a score of 70, followed by Watford’s Emmanuel Dennis (62) and Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus (61).

Antonio’s form rating is maxed out thanks to four goals and four assists in his opening three games, while his upcoming fixtures – Southampton, Manchester United and Leeds – are not bad either.

Dennis, meanwhile, scores high on cost (£5.2m) ownership (8.7 per cent) and fixture difficulty, with three games rated two out of five for difficulty coming next.

And while Jesus scores well for form, as well as a low ownership of 6.6 per cent, the Brazilian could face missing the weekend for the same reason as Alisson.