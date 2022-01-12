Giovanni Van Bronckhorst full of praise for player of the month Alfredo Morelos

Rangers manager Giovanni Van Bronckhorst has praised Alfredo Morelos after he was named cinch Premiership player of the month for December.

The Colombian striker scored four goals as the Ibrox side won all five of their league matches last month.

Van Bronckhorst, who replaced Steven Gerrard as boss in late November told Rangers’ website: “He has done well since I came in and he has scored some important goals that have been important for the team.

“He is working hard and his attitude has been really good, and he has been a positive factor for the team.”

Morelos had a relatively slow start to the season by his own prolific standards, scoring just seven goals – and only four in the league – until mid-November. However, the arrival of Van Bronckhorst appears to have given him a new lease of life.

The 25-year-old scored a brace against Sparta Prague in the Dutchman’s first game in charge in late November before netting against Dundee, Hearts, St Johnstone and St Mirren last month, taking his tally for the season to 13 in all competitions and eight in the league.