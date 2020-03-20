Gonzalo Higuain reportedly allowed to leave Italy despite self-isolation

Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain has travelled to Argentina despite being in coronavirus self-isolation, according to reports in Italy.

La Gazzetta dello Sport said the veteran forward tested negative for COVID-19 and travelled to his native country on a private plane to be with his sick mother.

Two of Higuain’s Juve team-mates, Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi, both tested positive for the virus.

Blaise Matuidi is one of two Juventus players to test positive for COVID-19 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Higuain is understood to have shown police documentation proving that he had tested negative for COVID-19 and they then allowed him to travel.

Club-mates Miralem Pjanic and Sami Khedira are also understood to have been allowed to leave Italy just a week into their coronavirus-related self-isolation.

Elsewhere in Serie A, Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku has spoken of his experience of self-isolation, with the former Manchester United striker admitting he misses his family.

Romelu Lukaku has spoken of his experience of self-isolation (Martin Rickett/PA).

In a video interview with former England forward Ian Wright that can be viewed on YouTube, Lukaku said: “I miss the regular life. Being with my mum, my son, my brother and the people outside.

“I’m thinking about everybody. It is bad. You can have no more contact with a human being. I miss training and playing games in front of fans. Now you start appreciating what you have.

“You have to be very careful because you might touch somebody and they might have the virus.

“My mum has diabetes and they have a higher risk so I cannot even go home and touch her.”