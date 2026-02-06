Watch Leeds United vs Nottingham Forest today as 'the other two' of the bottom five meet in West Yorkshire, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

There's no downplaying this one. Wolverhampton Wanderers look dead and buried and Burnley are odds-on to be relegated with them, but West Ham United are fighting.

If Nuno Espirito Santo can claw the Hammers towards safety, Leeds United and Nottingham Forest are the teams immediately in their sights. If there's a winner at Elland Road on Friday, the losing team had better gird their loins.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Leeds United vs Nottingham Forest online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Leeds United vs Nottingham Forest in the UK

Leeds United vs Nottingham Forest is a Friday night fixture on Sky Sports this weekend and will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event in the UK.

Watch Leeds United vs Nottingham Forest in the US

Leeds United vs Nottingham Forest is one of the Premier League games available to stream live in the United States on USA Network via Sling TV.

How to watch Leeds United vs Nottingham Forest in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Leeds United vs Nottingham Forest through Stan Sport.

Watch Leeds United vs Nottingham Forest from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Leeds United vs Nottingham Forest is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Leeds United vs Nottingham Forest: Premier League preview

Leeds seldom look out of place in this season's Premier League but they haven't quite found the consistency to pull away from the clutch of teams just above the bottom three.

The Whites have won one, drawn one and lost one of their last three games in the league and not in the order they would have liked. Last Saturday's home thumping at the hands of Arsenal was a chastening experience.

Since the start of December, Daniel Farke's Leeds have drawn six matches out of 11. Losing twice in that run is the positive angle but ultimately 26 points from 24 matches tells its own story.

Here's the plot twist: after Forest, Leeds play Chelsea, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Sunderland.

Farke will expect to pick up a decent haul of points before another crunch fixture against Crystal Palace in early March but Forest will fancy their chances of staying ahead of them if they can take all three points in west Yorkshire.

Sean Dyche's team came out on top against Leeds in the reverse fixture in November thanks to goals from Ibrahim Sangare, Morgan Gibbs-White and Elliot Anderson at the City Ground.

They will be without suspended defender Neco Williams after he was sent off against Palace last weekend for handling on the line but Forest did add an actual goalkeeper to their ranks in the form of Man City's Stefan Ortega at the end of the transfer window.

16th is the highest either of these teams can end the weekend. One of them will be 17th by the time the pubs close on Friday and their season is about to get very interesting indeed.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Leeds United 2-0 Nottingham Forest

With apologies to the Tricky Trees, Friday night lights have a funny way of tilting things in favour of the home team.