Goodwin wants St Mirren to stand tall

Jim Goodwin has called on his make-shift St Mirren defence to stand tall as they prepare for Livingston’s aerial bombardment on Saturday.

The Buddies boss was forced to play left-back Paul McGinn at the heart of his backline during last week’s win at Hamilton after centre-halves Kirk Broadfoot and Gary MacKenzie were both ruled out.

But Goodwin fears McGinn and midfielder Sam Foley could become the latest additions to his casualty list after complaining of tight hamstrings.

That news has come at the worst possible time for the Paisley side as they prepare to take on Gary Holt’s Lions.

However, Goodwin has no doubt his understudies will hit the heights required as they look to win back-to-back Ladbrokes Premiership fixtures for the first time this season.

The Irishman said: “We’ve got a few injuries at the moment which is obviously a concern.

“We had a bit of a make-shift back four last week against Hamilton and one of them, Paul McGinn went off injured late on.

“So he is a doubt for the weekend along with Sam Foley, while Gary MacKenzie and Kirk Broadfoot are both definitely out.

“We’ve had a really busy couple of weeks where we’ve played five games in such a tight period and unfortunately it’s taken its toll on the squad.

“And it’s not just any old players who are out. It’s big players with experienced heads that will be sorely missed.

“The main concern with this particular game is knowing the way Livingston go about things with their physicality, the long throws and the set pieces. Everything is fired into your box.

“Having Gaz, Kirk, Paul and Sam – four of our taller players – out when we’re not the tallest team in the world means it’s going to have to be all hands to the pump at the weekend.

“Players may have to play out of position but we know they will give their all.”