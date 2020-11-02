Harry Wilson and Robert Glatzel could return to boost Cardiff options

Cardiff could welcome back Harry Wilson and Robert Glatzel for the visit of Barnsley.

Liverpool loanee Wilson missed Saturday’s 3-2 defeat by QPR with a hip problem and fellow striker Glatzel was unwell.

Lee Tomlin got 30 minutes under his belt as a substitute following a groin injury and should be involved again.

Full-back Greg Cunningham is out with a hamstring injury.

Barnsley will be without Callum Brittain, who limped off against Watford on Saturday.

The full-back could be fit for the weekend but will not be involved in south Wales.

Jordan Williams, Romal Palmer and Cauley Woodrow are also on the treatment table.

But Victor Adeboyejo is back training and could be added to the squad.